Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Oppo A1k, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.