Vivo Y11 (2019)
Oppo A1k

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Oppo A1k, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A1k
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y11 (2019)
vs
Oppo A1k

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.35 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.4% 80.1%
Max. Brightness
Y11 (2019)
398 nits
Oppo A1k
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 154.5 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Y11 (2019) +2%
81.4%
Oppo A1k
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y11 (2019) and Oppo A1k in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y11 (2019) +6%
93864
Oppo A1k
88500

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9.1 ColorOS 6 Lite

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 April 2019
Release date December 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo Y11 (2019). It has a better battery life and camera.

