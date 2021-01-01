Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Oppo A7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.