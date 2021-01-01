Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.