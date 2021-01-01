Home > Smartphone comparison > Y11 (2019) vs Realme C2 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y11 (2019) vs Oppo Realme C2

Виво Y11
Vivo Y11 (2019)
VS
Оппо Реалми С2
Oppo Realme C2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (93K versus 78K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 153 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Weighs 24.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y11 (2019)
vs
Realme C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.35 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.4% 80%
Max. Brightness
Y11 (2019)
398 nits
Realme C2
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Y11 (2019) +2%
81.4%
Realme C2
80%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y11 (2019) and Oppo Realme C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y11 (2019) +16%
177
Realme C2
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y11 (2019) +23%
811
Realme C2
661
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y11 (2019) +20%
93864
Realme C2
78272

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9.1 ColorOS 6 Lite

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 80 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 April 2019
Release date December 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 111 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y11 (2019). But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Y11 (2019) and Galaxy A10
2. Y11 (2019) and Honor 8A
3. Y11 (2019) and Redmi 8
4. Y11 (2019) and Galaxy A20s
5. Y11 (2019) and Y6 (2019)
6. Realme C2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Realme C2 and Redmi 8
8. Realme C2 and Redmi 7A
9. Realme C2 and Realme 3
10. Realme C2 and Oppo A1k

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish