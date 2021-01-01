Home > Smartphone comparison > Y11 (2019) vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 12% higher pixel density (301 vs 268 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 41.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y11 (2019)
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.35 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Y11 (2019)
396 nits
Galaxy A01 +7%
422 nits

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Y11 (2019) +8%
81.4%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y11 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y11 (2019) +2%
819
Galaxy A01
804
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y11 (2019)
68258
Galaxy A01 +4%
70706
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y11 (2019) +3%
94025
Galaxy A01
91573
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 9.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 December 2019
Release date December 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y11 (2019). But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

