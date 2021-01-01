Vivo Y11 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy A02
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 56K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 105 points
- Weighs 15.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.35 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|81.9%
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Green, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Max. clock
|1950 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y11 (2019) +66%
174
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y11 (2019) +106%
818
397
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
68905
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y11 (2019) +68%
94433
56283
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch 9.1
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2019
|January 2021
|Release date
|December 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.65 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y11 (2019).
