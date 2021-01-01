Home > Smartphone comparison > Y11 (2019) vs Galaxy A02 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y11 (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy A02

Виво Y11
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02
Vivo Y11 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy A02

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 56K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 105 points
  • Weighs 15.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y11 (2019)
vs
Galaxy A02

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.35 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.9%
Max. Brightness
Y11 (2019)
393 nits
Galaxy A02
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Y11 (2019)
81.4%
Galaxy A02 +1%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y11 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 1950 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 450 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y11 (2019) +66%
174
Galaxy A02
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y11 (2019) +106%
818
Galaxy A02
397
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y11 (2019) +68%
94433
Galaxy A02
56283
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 9.1 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 January 2021
Release date December 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y11 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A20 vs Y11 (2019)
2. Redmi 8A vs Y11 (2019)
3. Galaxy A11 vs Y11 (2019)
4. Realme 5 vs Y11 (2019)
5. Oppo A5s vs Y11 (2019)
6. Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A02
7. Realme C11 vs Galaxy A02
8. Galaxy A02s vs Galaxy A02
9. Galaxy M02 vs Galaxy A02
10. Galaxy A12 Nacho vs Galaxy A02

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish