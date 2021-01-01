Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y19 vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Y19 (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on November 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y19
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 148K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y19
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.4% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.2 ms
Contrast - 805:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y19
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y19 +2%
84.4%
Honor 10 Lite
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y19 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y19 +24%
183373
Honor 10 Lite
148044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 9.2 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y19
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y19
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y19
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 November 2018
Release date November 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y19 is definitely a better buy.

