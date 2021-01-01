Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y19 vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Vivo Y19 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Y19 (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on November 4, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y19
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.88 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P65
  • Thinner bezels – 8.28% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y19
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y19
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y19 +11%
84.4%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y19 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y19 +111%
157699
Honor 9 Lite
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y19
182219
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Funtouch 9.2 EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y19
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 December 2017
Release date November 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y19 is definitely a better buy.

