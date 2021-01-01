Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y19 vs Galaxy A20s – which one to choose?

Vivo Y19 vs Samsung Galaxy A20s

Vivo Y19
Samsung Galaxy A20s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Vivo Y19 (with MediaTek Helio P65) that was released on November 4, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y19
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 110K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 53% higher pixel density (395 vs 259 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y19
vs
Galaxy A20s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.4% 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.5%
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 914:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y19
n/a
Galaxy A20s
384 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y19 +1%
84.4%
Galaxy A20s
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y19 and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y19 +147%
361
Galaxy A20s
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y19 +45%
1297
Galaxy A20s
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y19 +67%
183373
Galaxy A20s
110084

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 9.2 One UI 2.0
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y19
n/a
Galaxy A20s
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 September 2019
Release date November 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y19 is definitely a better buy.

