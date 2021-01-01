Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.