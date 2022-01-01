Vivo Y20 vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Vivo Y20 Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 172K)

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (538 against 446 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Vivo Y20 446 nits Realme 8i +21% 538 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y20 81.6% Realme 8i +4% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y20 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y20 250 Realme 8i +115% 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y20 1232 Realme 8i +53% 1883 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y20 172762 Realme 8i +69% 292297 CPU 58668 95254 GPU 23731 55107 Memory 44093 61908 UX 46874 80504 Total score 172762 292297 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y20 n/a Realme 8i 1084 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1084 PCMark 3.0 score - 8485 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 10.5 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2020 September 2021 Release date October 2020 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.