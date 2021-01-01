Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y20 vs Realme C25 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y20 vs Oppo Realme C25

Виво Y20
VS
Оппо Реалми C25
Vivo Y20
Oppo Realme C25

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 130K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 339 and 248 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20
vs
Realme C25

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20
449 nits
Realme C25 +6%
477 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y20
81.6%
Realme C25
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20 and Oppo Realme C25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20
248
Realme C25 +37%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20
1221
Realme C25 +7%
1306
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20
130285
Realme C25 +51%
197027
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (146th and 132nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 10.5 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 120 min)
Full charging time 2:58 hr 4:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2020 March 2021
Release date October 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 163 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Vivo Y20
2. Oppo A52 and Vivo Y20
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Vivo Y20
4. Oppo Realme C3 and Vivo Y20
5. Vivo Y30 and Vivo Y20
6. Oppo A53 and Oppo Realme C25
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Oppo Realme C25
8. Oppo Realme C3 and Oppo Realme C25
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Oppo Realme C25
10. Oppo Realme Narzo 30A and Oppo Realme C25

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish