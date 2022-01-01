Vivo Y20 vs Oppo Realme C25s VS Vivo Y20 Oppo Realme C25s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20 Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Weighs 16.7 grams less Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 172K)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Reverse charging feature

55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 250 points

The phone is 9-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo Y20 Price Oppo Realme C25s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.7% Max. Brightness Vivo Y20 446 nits Realme C25s +7% 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y20 81.6% Realme C25s 81.7%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y20 and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y20 250 Realme C25s +55% 388 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y20 1232 Realme C25s +10% 1359 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y20 172762 Realme C25s +27% 219895 CPU 58668 71210 GPU 23731 39410 Memory 44093 47486 UX 46874 63490 Total score 172762 219895 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y20 n/a Realme C25s 707 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 707 PCMark 3.0 score - 8847 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 10.5 Realme UI 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (43% in 70 min) Full charging time 2:58 hr 3:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2020 June 2021 Release date October 2020 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme C25s. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and camera.