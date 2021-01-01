Vivo Y20 vs Samsung Galaxy A02
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (130K versus 56K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 460
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
49
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.51 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|81.9%
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20 +136%
248
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20 +208%
1222
397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20 +132%
130586
56283
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Funtouch 10.5
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:58 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.65 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y20 is definitely a better buy.
