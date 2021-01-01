Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y20 vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y20 vs Samsung Galaxy A11

Виво Y20
Vivo Y20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А11
Samsung Galaxy A11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 91K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 460
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 275 and 247 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.51 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20
450 nits
Galaxy A11
450 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y20
81.6%
Galaxy A11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20 and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20
247
Galaxy A11 +11%
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20 +25%
1237
Galaxy A11
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20 +58%
144044
Galaxy A11
91088

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 10.5 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:58 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y20. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
2. Vivo Y20 vs Samsung Galaxy M21
3. Vivo Y20 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Vivo Y20 vs Oppo Realme 6i
5. Vivo Y20 vs Vivo Y19
6. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A30s
8. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy M31
9. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A21s
10. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A20s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish