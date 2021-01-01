Vivo Y20 vs Samsung Galaxy A20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 97K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (450 against 398 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 460
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.51 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|85%
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20 +4%
247
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20 +44%
1237
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20 +47%
144044
97752
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Funtouch 10.5
|One UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:58 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y20. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.
