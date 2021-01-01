Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y20 vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y20 vs Samsung Galaxy A30

Виво Y20
Vivo Y20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 119K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 460
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (542 against 450 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.51 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20
450 nits
Galaxy A30 +20%
542 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y20
81.6%
Galaxy A30 +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20 and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20
1237
Galaxy A30
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20 +20%
144044
Galaxy A30
119825

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 10.5 One UI 2.0
OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:58 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y20
n/a
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y20
n/a
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y20
n/a
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y20
n/a
Galaxy A30
68 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 February 2019
Release date October 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Vivo Y20
2. Redmi Note 9 vs Vivo Y20
3. Realme C3 vs Vivo Y20
4. Oppo A52 vs Vivo Y20
5. Realme 5i vs Vivo Y20
6. Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A30
7. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A30
8. P30 Pro vs Galaxy A30
9. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A30
10. Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish