Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.