Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y20 vs Galaxy M01 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y20 vs Samsung Galaxy M01

Виво Y20
Vivo Y20
VS
Самсунг Галакси М01
Samsung Galaxy M01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 96K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 251 and 180 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20
vs
Galaxy M01

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.51 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 77.5%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20
450 nits
Galaxy M01
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y20 +5%
81.6%
Galaxy M01
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20 and Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 505
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20 +39%
251
Galaxy M01
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20 +49%
1256
Galaxy M01
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20 +50%
144354
Galaxy M01
96254

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 10.5 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:58 hr 3:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2020 June 2020
Release date October 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Vivo Y20
2. Oppo A52 vs Vivo Y20
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y20
4. Oppo Realme C3 vs Vivo Y20
5. Vivo Y30 vs Vivo Y20
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy M01
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy M01
8. Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M01
9. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Galaxy M01
10. Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Galaxy M01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish