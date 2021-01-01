Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y20 vs Y11 (2019) – which one to choose?

Vivo Y20 vs Y11 (2019)

Виво Y20
Vivo Y20
VS
Виво Y11
Vivo Y11 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Vivo Y11 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 96K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (454 against 404 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20
vs
Y11 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches 6.35 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1544 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.4%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20 +12%
454 nits
Y11 (2019)
404 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y20
81.6%
Y11 (2019)
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y11 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 505
GPU clock 600 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20 +41%
250
Y11 (2019)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20 +50%
1245
Y11 (2019)
831
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20 +50%
144374
Y11 (2019)
96361

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Funtouch 10.5 Funtouch 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:58 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2020 October 2019
Release date October 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
2. Vivo Y20 and Samsung Galaxy M21
3. Vivo Y20 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
4. Vivo Y20 and Oppo A53
5. Vivo Y20 and Oppo Realme 6i
6. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A10
7. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Huawei Honor 8A
8. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Xiaomi Redmi 8
9. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A20s
10. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Huawei Y6 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish