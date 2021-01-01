Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 26, 2020, against the Vivo Y11 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.