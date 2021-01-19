Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.