Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20G
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 155K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (501 against 464 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 33.3 grams less
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 264 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20G
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 269 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20G
464 nits
P30 Lite +8%
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y20G
81.6%
P30 Lite +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20G and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20G
264
P30 Lite +19%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20G
1182
P30 Lite +8%
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20G +30%
203245
P30 Lite
155838

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 11.1 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y20G
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y20G
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y20G
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y20G
n/a
P30 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2019
Release date January 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y20G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

