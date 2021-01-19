Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y20G vs Oppo A74 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y20G vs Oppo A74

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20G
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 181K)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (604 against 467 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 17.3 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 305 and 267 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20G
vs
Oppo A74

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.51 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20G
467 nits
Oppo A74 +29%
604 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y20G
81.6%
Oppo A74 +3%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20G and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20G
267
Oppo A74 +14%
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20G
1181
Oppo A74 +18%
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20G +12%
203790
Oppo A74
181154
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y20G
n/a
Oppo A74
89.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 April 2021
Release date January 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A74 is definitely a better buy.

