Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.