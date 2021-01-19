Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y20G vs Galaxy A20s – which one to choose?

Vivo Y20G vs Samsung Galaxy A20s

Vivo Y20G
Samsung Galaxy A20s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20G
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 88K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (467 against 378 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G80
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 263 and 146 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20G
vs
Galaxy A20s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.5%
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 914:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20G +24%
467 nits
Galaxy A20s
378 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y20G
81.6%
Galaxy A20s +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20G and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20G +80%
263
Galaxy A20s
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20G +32%
1181
Galaxy A20s
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20G +130%
202736
Galaxy A20s
88309
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 11.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y20G
n/a
Galaxy A20s
81.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 September 2019
Release date January 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y20G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

