Vivo Y20G vs Samsung Galaxy A20s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20G
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 88K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (467 against 378 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G80
- 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 263 and 146 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.51 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|83.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.5%
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
|Contrast
|-
|914:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192.3 gramm (6.78 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20G +80%
263
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20G +32%
1181
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
78913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20G +130%
202736
88309
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Funtouch 11.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.83 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y20G is definitely a better buy.
