Vivo Y20G vs Samsung Galaxy A52
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20G
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (794 against 464 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 203K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.51 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192.3 gramm (6.78 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
264
Galaxy A52 +97%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1182
Galaxy A52 +31%
1551
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
203245
Galaxy A52 +28%
260544
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch 11.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|25.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
36:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1