Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Vivo Y20G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on January 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20G
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (794 against 464 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 203K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y20G
vs
Galaxy A52

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.51 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y20G
464 nits
Galaxy A52 +71%
794 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192.3 gramm (6.78 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y20G
81.6%
Galaxy A52 +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y20G and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y20G
264
Galaxy A52 +97%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y20G
1182
Galaxy A52 +31%
1551
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y20G
203245
Galaxy A52 +28%
260544

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y20G
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y20G
n/a
Galaxy A52
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y20G
n/a
Galaxy A52
36:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2021
Release date January 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.

