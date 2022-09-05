Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y22 vs Note 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 20.2 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 203K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 343 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
Note 12

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
Note 12 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22
343
Note 12 +8%
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22
1234
Note 12 +7%
1324
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22
203814
Note 12 +28%
259872
CPU - 67799
GPU - 61958
Memory - 46943
UX - 82898
Total score 203814 259872
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y22
n/a
Note 12
716
PCMark 3.0 score - 7791
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time - 1:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2022 April 2022
Release date September 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y22.

