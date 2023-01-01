Vivo Y22 vs Infinix Smart 7 VS Vivo Y22 Infinix Smart 7 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22 Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification) 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 116K)

87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 116K) Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 338 and 170 points

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 338 and 170 points Weighs 23.7 grams less

Weighs 23.7 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84.5%

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 164.3 g (5.8 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IPX5 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y22 82.4% Smart 7 +3% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y22 and Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio A25 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 660 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y22 +99% 338 Smart 7 170 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y22 +104% 1215 Smart 7 596 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y22 +87% 218204 Smart 7 116774 CPU 70115 - GPU 36674 - Memory 50933 - UX 60959 - Total score 218204 116774 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 60 min) No Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 February 2023 Release date September 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo Y22. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.