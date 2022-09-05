Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y22 vs Oppo A16 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y22 vs Oppo A16

Vivo Y22
Oppo A16

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 100K)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 178 points
  • Weighs 25.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
Oppo A16

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 82.9%

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
Oppo A16 +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Oppo A16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 256 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22 +93%
343
Oppo A16
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22 +21%
1234
Oppo A16
1019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22 +103%
203814
Oppo A16
100379
CPU - 36119
Memory - 25784
UX - 38427
Total score 203814 100379
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 3:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 July 2021
Release date September 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y22 is definitely a better buy.

