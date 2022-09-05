Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y22 vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y22 vs Oppo A54

Виво Y22
VS
Оппо А54
Vivo Y22
Oppo A54

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (203K versus 106K)
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 95% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 176 points
  • Weighs 27.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 82.6%

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22 +95%
343
Oppo A54
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22 +23%
1234
Oppo A54
1002
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22 +92%
203814
Oppo A54
106057
CPU - 36581
GPU - 16965
Memory - 23039
UX - 28931
Total score 203814 106057
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2021
Release date September 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y22 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
2. Vivo Y22 vs Oppo Realme C25s
3. Vivo Y22 vs Xiaomi Poco M5
4. Oppo A54 vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
5. Oppo A54 vs Oppo A53
6. Oppo A54 vs Oppo A76

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish