Vivo Y22 vs Oppo A57
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo A57, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
- Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Weighs 21.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A57
- 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (362K versus 203K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Stereo speakers
- 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 642 and 343 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|84%
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|164.3 gramm (5.8 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX5
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|3:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A57 is definitely a better buy.
