Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y22 vs Oppo A57 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y22 vs Oppo A57

Виво Y22
VS
Оппо А57
Vivo Y22
Oppo A57

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo A57, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Weighs 21.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A57
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (362K versus 203K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Stereo speakers
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 642 and 343 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
Oppo A57

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84%

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
Oppo A57 +2%
84%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Oppo A57 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22
343
Oppo A57 +87%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22
1234
Oppo A57 +53%
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22
203814
Oppo A57 +78%
362421
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 3:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2022 April 2022
Release date September 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A57 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y22 or Samsung Galaxy A13
2. Vivo Y22 or Oppo Realme C25s
3. Vivo Y22 or Xiaomi Poco M5
4. Oppo A57 or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
5. Oppo A57 or Oppo A16
6. Oppo A57 or Realme C35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish