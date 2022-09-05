Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y22 vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 24.7 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 203K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo Y22
n/a
Realme C35
558 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
Realme C35 +2%
84%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22
343
Realme C35 +7%
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22
1234
Realme C35 +14%
1403
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22
203814
Realme C35 +11%
226887
CPU - 71236
GPU - 24887
Memory - 64760
UX - 64509
Total score 203814 226887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7948
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y22
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 February 2022
Release date September 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C35. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y22.

