Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.