Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (201K versus 127K)
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 337 and 152 points
  • Weighs 30.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo Y22
n/a
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
Galaxy A13 +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22 +122%
337
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22 +108%
1211
Galaxy A13
582
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22 +58%
201106
Galaxy A13
127383
CPU - 43950
GPU - 22702
Memory - 38791
UX - 22119
Total score 201106 127383
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
PCMark 3.0 score - 4926
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:42 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Vivo Y22
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y22
n/a
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y22.

