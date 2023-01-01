Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y22 vs Spark 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo Y22 vs Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Виво Y22
VS
Текно Спарк 9 Про
Vivo Y22
Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • Weighs 22.7 grams less
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • 51% higher pixel density (407 vs 270 PPI)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
Spark 9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 83.3%

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.3 g (5.8 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
Spark 9 Pro +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Tecno Spark 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22
338
Spark 9 Pro +6%
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22
1215
Spark 9 Pro +3%
1255
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22
218204
Spark 9 Pro +2%
222052
CPU 70115 66678
GPU 36674 33604
Memory 50933 49051
UX 60959 74003
Total score 218204 222052
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 726
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5989
Video editing - 6423
Photo editing - 13950
Data manipulation - 5419
Writing score - 9355
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 HiOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (54% in 60 min) Yes (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 June 2022
Release date September 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y22.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y22 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Vivo Y22 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
3. Vivo Y22 vs Vivo Y35
4. Vivo Y22 vs Realme C33
5. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
6. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Camon 18
7. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Realme C35
8. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Camon 19
9. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Camon 19 Pro
10. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Pova Neo 2
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish