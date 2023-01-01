Vivo Y22 vs Tecno Spark 9 Pro VS Vivo Y22 Tecno Spark 9 Pro Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22 Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification) Weighs 22.7 grams less Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro 51% higher pixel density (407 vs 270 PPI)

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 270 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 550 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 83.3%

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 164.3 g (5.8 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof IPX5 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y22 82.4% Spark 9 Pro +1% 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 HiOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (54% in 60 min) Yes (60% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.5 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 June 2022 Release date September 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y22.