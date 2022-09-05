Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y22 vs T1 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 203K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Vivo Y22
61
T1 5G
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Vivo Y22
24
T1 5G
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Vivo Y22
78
T1 5G
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Vivo Y22
56
T1 5G
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Vivo Y22
77
T1 5G
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Vivo Y22
57
T1 5G
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
T1 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 85.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz) 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
T1 5G +4%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1000 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22
343
T1 5G +129%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22
1234
T1 5G +134%
2885
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22
203814
T1 5G +172%
554276
CPU - 163759
GPU - 162369
Memory - 94097
UX - 128830
Total score 203814 554276
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y22
n/a
T1 5G
1198
PCMark 3.0 score - 8722
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time - 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced September 2022 February 2022
Release date September 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo T1 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

