Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y22 vs Vivo V25e – which one to choose?

Vivo Y22 vs Vivo V25e

Виво Y22
VS
Виво V25е
Vivo Y22
Vivo V25e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Vivo Y22 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Vivo V25e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 18.7 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 203K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 343 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y22
vs
Vivo V25e

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164.3 gramm (5.8 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 IP54
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y22
82.4%
Vivo V25e +3%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y22 and Vivo V25e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y22
343
Vivo V25e +58%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y22
1234
Vivo V25e +48%
1822
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y22
203814
Vivo V25e +65%
335902
CPU - 91983
GPU - 63277
Memory - 84367
UX - 94874
Total score 203814 335902
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2022 August 2022
Release date September 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y31 or Vivo Y22
2. Vivo Y35 or Vivo Y22
3. Galaxy A53 5G or Vivo V25e
4. Vivo V23e or Vivo V25e
5. Reno 8 or Vivo V25e
6. Vivo V25 or Vivo V25e
7. Realme 10 or Vivo V25e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish