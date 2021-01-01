Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y30 vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Vivo Y30 vs Huawei Nova 5T

Vivo Y30
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Vivo Y30 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on May 7, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y30
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 107K)
  • 55% higher pixel density (412 vs 266 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (513 against 426 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y30
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 266 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y30
426 nits
Nova 5T +20%
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y30
82.9%
Nova 5T +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y30 and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 680 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y30
175
Nova 5T +299%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y30
908
Nova 5T +177%
2513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y30
107608
Nova 5T +243%
369127

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM FunTouch OS 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y30
n/a
Nova 5T
81.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 August 2019
Release date June 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

