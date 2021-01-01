Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y30 vs Oppo A93 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y30 vs Oppo A93

Виво Y30
Vivo Y30
VS
Оппо А93
Oppo A93

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Vivo Y30 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on May 7, 2020, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y30
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 103K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 54% higher pixel density (409 vs 266 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y30
vs
Oppo A93

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y30
414 nits
Oppo A93 +3%
428 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y30
82.9%
Oppo A93 +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y30 and Oppo A93 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 680 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y30
175
Oppo A93 +127%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y30
890
Oppo A93 +66%
1479
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y30
103592
Oppo A93 +101%
208353

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM FunTouch OS 10 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A93 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y30 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
2. Vivo Y30 and Oppo Realme 5 Pro
3. Vivo Y30 and Vivo Y50
4. Vivo Y30 and Oppo A31
5. Oppo A93 and Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Oppo A93 and Reno 3
7. Oppo A93 and Vivo V20
8. Oppo A93 and Reno 4 Pro
9. Oppo A93 and Vivo V20 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish