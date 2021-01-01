Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y30 vs Realme 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Vivo Y30 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on May 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y30
  • Comes with 965 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4035 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 103K)
  • 54% higher pixel density (409 vs 266 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (509 against 414 nits)

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y30
vs
Realme 5 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 266 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 83.9%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y30
414 nits
Realme 5 Pro +23%
509 nits

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Vivo Y30
82.9%
Realme 5 Pro +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y30 and Oppo Realme 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 616
GPU clock 680 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y30
175
Realme 5 Pro +91%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y30
890
Realme 5 Pro +63%
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y30
103592
Realme 5 Pro +112%
219433

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM FunTouch OS 10 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4035 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Realme 5 Pro
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 August 2019
Release date June 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

