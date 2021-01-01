Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y30 vs Realme 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Vivo Y30 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on May 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 107K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 52% higher pixel density (405 vs 266 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (536 against 426 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y30
vs
Realme 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y30
426 nits
Realme 7 +26%
536 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y30
82.9%
Realme 7 +1%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y30 and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y30
175
Realme 7 +206%
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y30
908
Realme 7 +85%
1680
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y30
107608
Realme 7 +177%
298365

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM FunTouch OS 10 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Realme 7
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y30
n/a
Realme 7
82.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 September 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 is definitely a better buy.

