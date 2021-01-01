Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y30 vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y30 vs Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Vivo Y30 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on May 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y30
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • 55% higher pixel density (411 vs 266 PPI)
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (156K versus 107K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (647 against 426 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 175 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y30
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.8%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y30
426 nits
Galaxy A31 +52%
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y30
82.9%
Galaxy A31 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y30 and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y30
175
Galaxy A31 +99%
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y30
908
Galaxy A31 +39%
1266
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y30
107608
Galaxy A31 +46%
156928

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM FunTouch OS 10 One UI 2.5
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y30
n/a
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y30
n/a
Galaxy A31
79.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.

