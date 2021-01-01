Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y30 vs Galaxy J2 Prime – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.47-inch Vivo Y30 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on May 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y30
  • Comes with 2400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has a 1.47 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.9% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 4GB versus 1.5GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y30
vs
Galaxy J2 Prime

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.47 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 266 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 66%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y30
424 nits
Galaxy J2 Prime
n/a

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y30 +26%
82.9%
Galaxy J2 Prime
66%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y30 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB -
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM FunTouch OS 10 TouchWiz UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 October 2016
Release date June 2020 November 2016
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.53 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y30 is definitely a better buy.

