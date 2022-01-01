Vivo Y31 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Vivo Y31 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31 Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Weighs 17 grams less

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 370 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 220K)

Stereo speakers

The phone is 8-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5% Max. Brightness Vivo Y31 n/a Hot 11S 497 nits

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y31 +1% 84.5% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y31 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y31 +11% 412 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y31 1288 Hot 11S +5% 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y31 220453 Hot 11S +16% 255236 CPU 68865 68224 GPU 40108 61875 Memory 49786 45948 UX 62692 81698 Total score 220453 255236 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y31 378 Hot 11S n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 378 - PCMark 3.0 score 6096 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2021 September 2021 Release date January 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y31.