Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 220K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.5%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Hot 11S
497 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31 +1%
84.5%
Hot 11S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +11%
412
Hot 11S
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31
1288
Hot 11S +5%
1346
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y31
220453
Hot 11S +16%
255236
CPU 68865 68224
GPU 40108 61875
Memory 49786 45948
UX 62692 81698
Total score 220453 255236
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y31
378
Hot 11S
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 378 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6096 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 September 2021
Release date January 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y31.

