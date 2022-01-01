Vivo Y31 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Vivo Y31 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 368 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 220K)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 9-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Vivo Y31 n/a Note 11 497 nits

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y31 84.5% Note 11 +2% 86%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y31 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y31 +12% 412 Note 11 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y31 +3% 1288 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y31 220453 Note 11 +14% 251305 CPU 68865 67946 GPU 40108 57095 Memory 49786 47036 UX 62692 81522 Total score 220453 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y31 378 Note 11 +91% 721 Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 378 721 PCMark 3.0 score 6096 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 November 2021 Release date January 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y31. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.