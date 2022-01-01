Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Note 11 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y31 vs Infinix Note 11

Виво Y31
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11
Vivo Y31
Infinix Note 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 368 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 220K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Note 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Note 11
497 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31
84.5%
Note 11 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 100 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +12%
412
Note 11
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31 +3%
1288
Note 11
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y31
220453
Note 11 +14%
251305
CPU 68865 67946
GPU 40108 57095
Memory 49786 47036
UX 62692 81522
Total score 220453 251305
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y31
378
Note 11 +91%
721
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 378 721
PCMark 3.0 score 6096 8218
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 November 2021
Release date January 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y31. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Vivo Y31
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Vivo Y31
3. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Vivo Y31
4. Oppo Realme 6S and Vivo Y31
5. Vivo V20 and Vivo Y31
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Infinix Note 11
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Infinix Note 11
8. Xiaomi Mi 8 and Infinix Note 11
9. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Note 11
10. Infinix Note 10 and Note 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish