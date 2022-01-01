Vivo Y31 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Vivo Y31 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Weighs 21 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 220K)

Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Stereo speakers

The phone is 9-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 412 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.5% Max. Brightness Vivo Y31 n/a Note 11 Pro 466 nits

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo Y31 84.5% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Vivo Y31 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo Y31 412 Note 11 Pro +26% 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo Y31 1288 Note 11 Pro +39% 1789 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo Y31 220453 Note 11 Pro +53% 337278 CPU 68865 95124 GPU 40108 76677 Memory 49786 73996 UX 62692 93094 Total score 220453 337278 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo Y31 378 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 378 - PCMark 3.0 score 6096 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 October 2021 Release date January 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.