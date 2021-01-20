Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Nokia 7.1 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y31 vs Nokia 7.1

Виво Y31
VS
Нокиа 7.1
Vivo Y31
Nokia 7.1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Nokia 7.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 133K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 409 and 271 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Nokia 7.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 401 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 80.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 2315 Hz
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1603:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Nokia 7.1
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31 +5%
84.5%
Nokia 7.1
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Nokia 7.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 509
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +51%
409
Nokia 7.1
271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31 +5%
1279
Nokia 7.1
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo Y31
n/a
Nokia 7.1
115542
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y31 +39%
184858
Nokia 7.1
133021
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 11 Android One
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo Y31
n/a
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo Y31
n/a
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo Y31
n/a
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Nokia 7.1
89.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 October 2018
Release date January 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) - 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.74 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y31 and Galaxy A31
2. Vivo Y31 and Oppo A52
3. Vivo Y31 and Oppo A53
4. Vivo Y31 and Redmi Note 10
5. Vivo Y31 and Realme 7
6. Nokia 7.1 and Redmi Note 9S
7. Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.2
8. Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1
9. Nokia 7.1 and 5.1 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish