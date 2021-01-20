Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Nokia X20 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y31 vs Nokia X20

Vivo Y31
Nokia X20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
  • Weighs 32 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (263K versus 185K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 411 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
Response time - 30.5 ms
Contrast - 923:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Nokia X20
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31 +6%
84.5%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31
411
Nokia X20 +23%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31
1292
Nokia X20 +27%
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo Y31
185003
Nokia X20 +42%
263075

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Nokia X20
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 April 2021
Release date January 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X20. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y31.

