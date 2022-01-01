Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo Y31 vs Oppo A16 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 100K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 409 and 177 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A16
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo Y31
vs
Oppo A16

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9%
Max. Brightness
Vivo Y31
n/a
Oppo A16
479 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo Y31 +2%
84.5%
Oppo A16
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y31 and Oppo A16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo Y31 +131%
409
Oppo A16
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo Y31 +29%
1297
Oppo A16
1002
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo Y31 +120%
220587
Oppo A16
100052
CPU 68865 36119
GPU 40108 -
Memory 49786 25784
UX 62692 38427
Total score 220587 100052
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo Y31
375
Oppo A16
n/a
Stability 84% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 375 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6147 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 July 2021
Release date January 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y31 is definitely a better buy.

