Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.