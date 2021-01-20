Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.