Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Vivo Y31 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on January 20, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.